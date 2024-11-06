[Korea Quiz] Mystery bride

Find the answer at the bottom.

"Ureong Bride" is a Korean folktale about a widowed peasant and a mysterious, generous woman who comes into his life.

In Korean, the title reveals the maiden’s secret right away: she is not a human but an “ureong,” a freshwater river snail that inhabits streams and rice paddies.

Here is one version of the story.

Long ago, a poor, widowed farmer found a fist-sized river snail without its shell near a rice paddy. Concerned that the snail would die, the farmer brought it home and put it in a jar with water.

Days passed, and when the farmer returned home after a long day of work, he made a strange discovery: a delicious meal had been prepared for him, and his house was spotlessly clean.

After repeatedly coming home to the same phenomenon, he decided to investigate by hiding to watch what was happening in his home while he was away. To his astonishment, a beautiful woman appeared from the jar and began preparing food. Captivated by her, the farmer stepped out of his hiding place, grabbed her and asked her who or what she was.

The woman was startled, but explained she was the daughter of a sea dragon king.

The farmer asked her to be his wife, but she refused. She explained she had been sent down to Earth as punishment and that marriage between them would lead to misfortune. However, the farmer wouldn't let up, and they eventually married.

But one day, when the farmer was away working, a local magistrate’s carriage happened to pass by the house. Charmed by the river snail woman's beauty, the magistrate kidnapped her.

Deeply saddened by the loss of his wife, the farmer died.

Despite its tragic ending, this folktale has been retold across Korea in various forms. It is the origin of the expression, "ureong gaksi," which is a compliment for someone who seems to have selflessly helped you while you were not there. "Gaksi" means "bride" in Korean.

