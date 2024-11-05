SM Entertainment Q3 earnings fall amid lower album sales, rising costs

SM Entertainment reported a sharp decline in third-quarter earnings Tuesday, attributing the downturn to reduced album sales and rising production costs while hinting at the debut of a new girl group in January.

The parent company’s regulatory filing showed consolidated revenue of 242.2 billion won ($175.6 million) and an operating profit of 13.3 billion won, reflecting a 9 percent drop in revenue and a significant 73.6 percent decline in operating profit, year-on-year.

The company pointed to lower album sales, diminished revenue from key subsidiaries, and additional production costs for BBC’s documentary series "Dear Alice" on its first British boy group as the main factors behind the downturn.

On a separate basis, SM Entertainment’s revenue was 172.1 billion won, with an operating profit of 27.1 billion won, down 8.8 percent and 43.6 percent, respectively, from last year. While album and digital music sales were lower due to a high comparison base, concert revenue rose as the company expanded its concert lineup and linked merchandise offerings. However, net income dropped 56.8 percent to 16 billion won.