Alert issued after scrub typhus surge

A surge in cases of scrub typhus at the end of October has prompted the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency to advise caution to avoid contact with mites.

There were 312 cases of scrub typhus 312 between Oct. 24 and 30, a fivefold increase from 57 two weeks earlier according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The disease is caused by bacteria carried by the larvae of chiggers, also known as harvest mites, which suck fluids from animals including humans. The bacteria can cause headaches, fever and chills after one to three weeks of incubation. Coughing, vomiting and muscle pain can occur in some cases.

The fatality rate is relatively low, marked at 0.1-0.3 percent and can be treated with antibiotics. However, the disease can cause severe pain for around two weeks unless treated properly.

Cases of the disease tends to increase in November every year, as many people go picnic to enjoy autumn foliage or stay in fields for harvest, and over half of cases occur in the month, the KDCA said.

A chigger larvae bite results in dark scabs, accompanied by swelling and redness around the bite.

Long-sleeved shirts, and trousers are recommended near grass to prevent being bitten. When sitting on lawns, people are advised to use a mat, according to the KDCA.

The authority also advised people not to put clothes on the grass and brush them after outdoor activities.