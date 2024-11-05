Amid turbulence, Yoon to address nation in news conference Thursday

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. as the South Korean leader approaches the halfway point of his five-year term on Nov. 10, watchful of his challenges at home and abroad.

Yoon's news conference comes at a turbulent time due both to heightened external uncertainties -- as the US begins ballot counting Wednesday local time for its presidential election -- and scandals here involving him and his wife.

The US election outcome could "bring about a change in world history," impacting countries including South Korea, according to an official of the presidential office Tuesday on condition of anonymity.

"The outcome of the US presidential election could impact the war situation in Ukraine and therefore the situation on the Korean Peninsula," according to the official.

All eyes are on whether Yoon will mention anything about the indications of stronger military ties between North Korea and Russia.

Yoon last said on Oct. 28 in a Cabinet meeting that South Korea should "brace for all possible scenarios and set up countermeasures" in response to how the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia develops. Yoon also hinted during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Oct. 24 that Seoul would "reconsider our stance" of not directly supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine, depending on the state of the military ties between North Korea and Russia.

Yoon's office announced plans to deliver public remarks and hold a news conference on Monday night. This apparently came after the ruling People Power Party floor leader Rep. Choo Kyung-ho met Yoon and Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk at the presidential office Monday afternoon, according to Choo Tuesday. But the party's leader, Han Dong-hoon -- who has called on Yoon to apologize to the public -- told reporters Tuesday he had not been aware about Choo's meeting with Yoon on Monday.

At Thursday's conference, Yoon is likely to address the controversy surrounding his alleged interference in the June 2022 by-election, involving his former political consultant Myung Tae-kyun. The main opposition party last week accused Yoon of making backroom deals and election meddling, based on Yoon's phone call with Myung revealed by the party, which suggested that Yoon interfered in the party's candidate nomination process for the by-election in return for a favor from Myung.

The scandal further sapped the popularity of Yoon in the last week of October. Yoon has continued to remain unpopular, especially since the ruling bloc's April 10 general election defeat.

Yoon's approval rating fell 2.2 percentage points to the lowest point of 22.4 percent since his inauguration in May 2022, according to a poll by Realmeter on Monday. A separate poll by Gallup Korea indicated Friday that Yoon's popularity rating fell to 19 percent, below the 20 percent threshold, for the first time since he took office in May 2022.

Yoon might also talk about how far his office has come to reviving the first lady's office this month as he'd promised earlier, reversing its earlier decision to shut it down two years ago, amid snowballing criticism of his wife, first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Yoon has held news conferences three times as president, once each in August 2022 and in May and August this year. At Yoon's previous news conferences, his office took reporters' questions related to each sector of politics, foreign affairs, economy and social affairs.

Yoon on Monday called on his aides to strengthen communication with the public regarding his reform agenda in a closed-door meeting, while urging his aides to have his administration's reform push to have some affect on ordinary people's lives by the end of this year. These orders came against the backdrop of Yoon's failure to appear before the National Assembly to deliver a speech about the 2025 budget proposal, for the first time in 11 years, instead having Prime Minister Han Duck-soo read his address for him.

Director of National Policy Sung Tae-yoon held a briefing about Yoon's achievements and policy goals on Tuesday. Principal Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo is scheduled to hold one about diplomatic accomplishments on Wednesday.