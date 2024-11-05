KTO to publish foreign language e-book on Korean food, ingredients

Stories about popular regional cuisines, ingredients and liquors will be published in Korean and foreign languages in an e-book titled "Taste Your Korea," according to the Korea Tourism Organization.

The e-book, to be published in collaboration with the leading Korean comic artist and foodie Huh Young-man, will be released by the end of the year. Huh is best known for his mega-hit comic, “Sik Gaek,” (2002-2010) and is the host of the food reality show “Huh Young-man’s Food Travel.”

A total of 33 Korean foods will be featured in the e-book, including Suwon grilled jumbo galbi, or grilled beef ribs, Hoengseong hanwoo (Korean beef), Wando abalone, Yangyang pine mushrooms, Andong soju and more.

The foods and ingredients are introduced with a brief story on why they are renowned in their respective cities and regions.

“Taste Your Korea” also shares insights into cooking regional dishes, go-to restaurants, popular food-themed festivals, markets that sell the featured seasonal ingredients and cooking classes.

“The book introduces some of the unique Korean cuisine specific to certain cities and counties, allowing tourists to experience a remarkable gastronomic journey. These cuisines will not only bring the joy of enjoying delicious foods but also offer a closer look into South Korea,” the organization’s press release quoted Huh as saying.

Though the exact date of release has not been announced, “Taste Your Korea” will be available in English, Japanese and Chinese in 2024.

The e-book can be accessed on KTO’s official website Korean.visitkorea.or.kr.