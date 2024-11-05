[Herald Interview] 'Hellbound Season 2' director, actor discuss unanswered questions, cast change

Most Popular
[Herald Interview] 'Hellbound Season 2' director, actor discuss unanswered questions, cast changeBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 5, 2024 - 14:54
The first season of Netflix's dark fantasy thriller "Hellbound" was an explosive success, racking up 110 million viewing hours just 10 days after its release with its distinctive narrative in which Koreans are unexpectedly warned by "angels" that they are destined to go to hell.
Now, the series is back with a gripping second season and an unexpected twist -- people who were once condemned and cast to hell are now being brought back to life.
According to the show's creator, the second season creatively expands on the worldview of "Hellbound," rather than focusing on achieving financial success.
"Some might say it’s irresponsible for someone working in popular culture to think this way, but I think we can try doing that at least once every 10 times," said Yeon Sang-ho, the director of the series and the original creator of the webtoon it’s based on, during a group interview held on Oct. 29.
"Working on 'Hellbound Season Two' felt like an opportunity to fully immerse myself in me," said Yeon.
"Hellbound Season Two" concludes with several key elements left unresolved, such as the reasons behind the resurrections and the messages from "angels" about humanity's fate in hell.
Concerning the unanswered questions, Yeon explained that he intentionally chose not to offer detailed answers.
"The essence of cosmic horror lies in depicting humanity struggling within an incomprehensibly vast and overwhelming universe — that’s the core of the genre," said Yeon.
"While working on the second season, I hoped the questions would grow larger rather than diminish. If a third season comes, the questions will only expand further," he said.
"'Hellbound Season Two' is a show where the moments after watching the show matter more than the viewing itself," said Yeon.
The second season not only presents a completely new storyline, but also features a significant cast change: Kim Sung-cheol replaces Yoo Ah-in as Jung Jin-su, the main character of "Hellbound."
Yoo, who had been critically acclaimed for his portrayal of an enigmatic cult leader navigating the chaos, was replaced as he was convicted for repeated drug use in September.
Kim, known for his successful career in musicals, such as "Death Note" and "Monte Cristo," as well as various small and big screen roles, stated that he decided to take on the role due to the complex character of Jung and Yeon's strong vision.
"When choosing a project, I consider how much the director wants me. The more enthusiasm the director shows, the more I believe in the potential success of the work and character. When the director shares his confidence, affection and my potential as an actor, I feel compelled to trust and follow that vision," Kim said, during a group interview held on Oct. 30.
According to Kim, his version of Jung differs in nature from the character seen in the previous season.
"My approach is rooted in the 'Hellbound' webtoon rather than following the continuity from the first season for (Jung). There are many differences in how the character is depicted this time. While it’s not a completely new character, I aimed to approach it differently," he stated.
"In Season One, Jung was characterized by significant deception (of people), but in Season Two, we delve deeper into his inner thoughts, and it was my primary focus (to show that)," he added.
While some may argue that Kim would gain nothing even if he delivered a superb performance as Jung, Kim shared a different perspective: that he had nothing to lose.
"I have no regrets. ... I disagree with the notion that 'even if you do well, it’s just breaking even.' I actually thought that there was nothing that would damage me by (playing Jung)," he said.
"I hope that every project I work on succeeds and receives a lot of love, but that's just a wish, and reality doesn't always align with that. That's why I took on this challenge, and I will continue to challenge myself in the future," he said.
