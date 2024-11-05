[Herald Interview] 'Hellbound Season 2' director, actor discuss unanswered questions, cast change

The first season of Netflix's dark fantasy thriller "Hellbound" was an explosive success, racking up 110 million viewing hours just 10 days after its release with its distinctive narrative in which Koreans are unexpectedly warned by "angels" that they are destined to go to hell.

Now, the series is back with a gripping second season and an unexpected twist -- people who were once condemned and cast to hell are now being brought back to life.

According to the show's creator, the second season creatively expands on the worldview of "Hellbound," rather than focusing on achieving financial success.

"Some might say it’s irresponsible for someone working in popular culture to think this way, but I think we can try doing that at least once every 10 times," said Yeon Sang-ho, the director of the series and the original creator of the webtoon it’s based on, during a group interview held on Oct. 29.

"Working on 'Hellbound Season Two' felt like an opportunity to fully immerse myself in me," said Yeon.

"Hellbound Season Two" concludes with several key elements left unresolved, such as the reasons behind the resurrections and the messages from "angels" about humanity's fate in hell.

Concerning the unanswered questions, Yeon explained that he intentionally chose not to offer detailed answers.

"The essence of cosmic horror lies in depicting humanity struggling within an incomprehensibly vast and overwhelming universe — that’s the core of the genre," said Yeon.

"While working on the second season, I hoped the questions would grow larger rather than diminish. If a third season comes, the questions will only expand further," he said.

"'Hellbound Season Two' is a show where the moments after watching the show matter more than the viewing itself," said Yeon.