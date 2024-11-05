3 out of 10 young Koreans say moving out of parents' house unnecessary

Most Popular
-
1
$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
-
2
Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
3
Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
-
4
After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
5
[AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
-
6
Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
-
7
[Breaking] North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
8
Amid record-low approval rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly budget address
-
9
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
-
10
Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention
3 out of 10 young Koreans say moving out of parents' house unnecessaryBy Yoon Min-sik
Published : Nov. 5, 2024 - 14:02
Nearly a third of young people in South Korea do not think financial or residential independence from their parents is necessary after they reach adulthood, a recent survey showed
The state-run Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on Monday revealed the results of its survey on Koreans aged 19-34, on young Koreans' perceptions of adulthood, independence and the meaning of family.
Some 30.2 percent of respondents said moving out of one's parents' home is not necessary, whereas 67.9 percent said it is something they should do. About 22.4 percent of respondents said it was okay for them not to be financially independent from their parents, while 76 percent said they should be financially independent as adults.
The report also showed that young people perceive themselves to be reaching actual adulthood at a later age than their parents. On average, respondents perceived adulthood to start at 23.4 years of age. But when asked at what age they thought their parents' generation became adults, the average answer was 20.2.
Respondents were split about the need to get married, with 42.9 percent saying one should get married and the 46.2 percent saying it is not a necessity. The remaining 10.9 percent said it is better for to stay single.
Young Koreans were even less enthusiastic toward having children, as only 37.3 percent said that was a necessity. Some 42.9 percent said it is a matter of choice, while 19.8 percent said it is better not to.
On average, respondents thought they should be financially independent from their parents at the age of 25.3, move out at 26.3, get married at 30.7 and have their first child at 31.2.
More from Headlines
-
North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
Han condemns NK troop dispatch as 'crime against humanity'