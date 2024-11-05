3 out of 10 young Koreans say moving out of parents' house unnecessary

Nearly a third of young people in South Korea do not think financial or residential independence from their parents is necessary after they reach adulthood, a recent survey showed

The state-run Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs on Monday revealed the results of its survey on Koreans aged 19-34, on young Koreans' perceptions of adulthood, independence and the meaning of family.

Some 30.2 percent of respondents said moving out of one's parents' home is not necessary, whereas 67.9 percent said it is something they should do. About 22.4 percent of respondents said it was okay for them not to be financially independent from their parents, while 76 percent said they should be financially independent as adults.

The report also showed that young people perceive themselves to be reaching actual adulthood at a later age than their parents. On average, respondents perceived adulthood to start at 23.4 years of age. But when asked at what age they thought their parents' generation became adults, the average answer was 20.2.

Respondents were split about the need to get married, with 42.9 percent saying one should get married and the 46.2 percent saying it is not a necessity. The remaining 10.9 percent said it is better for to stay single.

Young Koreans were even less enthusiastic toward having children, as only 37.3 percent said that was a necessity. Some 42.9 percent said it is a matter of choice, while 19.8 percent said it is better not to.

On average, respondents thought they should be financially independent from their parents at the age of 25.3, move out at 26.3, get married at 30.7 and have their first child at 31.2.