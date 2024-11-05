MCCAAi shows AI prowess through product placement solution, context-aware generative content

"The Beginning of the Return," a multimedia work created using the generative AI solution MOAI (MCCAAi) "The Beginning of the Return," a multimedia work created using the generative AI solution MOAI (MCCAAi)

MCCAAi Co., Ltd. demonstrated its technology through a multimedia work entitled "The Beginning of the Return," created by its generative AI solution MOAI, during the inaugural AI Content Festival that wrapped up on Saturday at COEX in southern Seoul. Produced entirely through generative AI, "The Beginning of the Return" incorporates images, voices, music and other elements to showcase the capability of the technology to create high-quality content. The piece was created at the request of the Seoul Smart Film & Future Festival. The generative AI solution that created the content, MOAI, was developed to process long-form texts such as books and draft scripts, and generate matching images. By using context-aware technology, MOAI analyzes the context of each prompt to maintain consistency in character, background and tone, which allows for a seamless story flow across the images. This gives it an edge over conventional generative AI solutions that reference a given prompt to create individual images.

These MOAI demonstration images depict three cats: a still pose, the cats smiling, and the cats running. (MCCAAi) These MOAI demonstration images depict three cats: a still pose, the cats smiling, and the cats running. (MCCAAi)

According to MCCAAi, MOAI's proprietary AI engine allows for customization, which enables its application to a variety of fields such as webtoons, animated videos and even dramas. An adapted version of MOCCAAi's generative AI engine, specifically tailored for webtoon production, is currently being provided to the company's industry partners. reloAD adds advertisements to finished content reloAd, another one of MCCAAi's core businesses, is a solution currently in development that would enable the insertion, editing and deletion of advertisements in already-finished content, or generative AI outputs. The limits of traditional product placement stem from the fact that advertisers have to decide early on where in a work to place their products. This typically happens during the production stage, based mostly on a script rather than a finished piece of media. These days, they have even less time to decide due to the trend toward pre-produced content, which shortens the time from production to release. The generative AI production solution reloAd addresses this issue by identifying the optimal placements for products within an already-finalized piece of content. This allows advertisers to decide where to place their products after reviewing scenes from the completed work.

An example of an object being replaced in a piece of completed content, made possible by reloAD. (MCCAAi) An example of an object being replaced in a piece of completed content, made possible by reloAD. (MCCAAi)