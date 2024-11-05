MCCAAi shows AI prowess through product placement solution, context-aware generative content

Most Popular
-
1
$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
-
2
Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
3
Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
-
4
After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
5
[AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
-
6
Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
-
7
[Breaking] North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
8
Amid record-low approval rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly budget address
-
9
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
-
10
Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention
MCCAAi shows AI prowess through product placement solution, context-aware generative contentBy Korea Herald
Published : Nov. 5, 2024 - 11:41
MCCAAi Co., Ltd. demonstrated its technology through a multimedia work entitled "The Beginning of the Return," created by its generative AI solution MOAI, during the inaugural AI Content Festival that wrapped up on Saturday at COEX in southern Seoul.
Produced entirely through generative AI, "The Beginning of the Return" incorporates images, voices, music and other elements to showcase the capability of the technology to create high-quality content. The piece was created at the request of the Seoul Smart Film & Future Festival.
The generative AI solution that created the content, MOAI, was developed to process long-form texts such as books and draft scripts, and generate matching images. By using context-aware technology, MOAI analyzes the context of each prompt to maintain consistency in character, background and tone, which allows for a seamless story flow across the images.
This gives it an edge over conventional generative AI solutions that reference a given prompt to create individual images.
According to MCCAAi, MOAI's proprietary AI engine allows for customization, which enables its application to a variety of fields such as webtoons, animated videos and even dramas. An adapted version of MOCCAAi's generative AI engine, specifically tailored for webtoon production, is currently being provided to the company's industry partners.
reloAD adds advertisements to finished content
reloAd, another one of MCCAAi's core businesses, is a solution currently in development that would enable the insertion, editing and deletion of advertisements in already-finished content, or generative AI outputs.
The limits of traditional product placement stem from the fact that advertisers have to decide early on where in a work to place their products. This typically happens during the production stage, based mostly on a script rather than a finished piece of media. These days, they have even less time to decide due to the trend toward pre-produced content, which shortens the time from production to release.
The generative AI production solution reloAd addresses this issue by identifying the optimal placements for products within an already-finalized piece of content. This allows advertisers to decide where to place their products after reviewing scenes from the completed work.
According to MCCAAi, reloAD is being developed in collaboration with advertising agency Innocean, along with media and broadcasting companies including JTBC and MBC Plus, and the IT infrastructure company Oracle. The launch is planned for the first half of 2025.
MCCAAi says its core R&D team, consisting of five Ph.D.-level experts, is advancing a range of AI technologies, including generative AI for text and image recognition, motion AI, and generative AI with applications in product placement.
Along with MOAI and reloAD, another of the company's key businesses areas is MCC vision, an AI CCTV system.
MCCAAi has achieved a number of milestones already, having been selected as a "Small Giant" in 2023 by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport. The company reached the finals of the 2024 Antler Innovation Forum Seoul, advanced to the finals in the entertainment category of the 2024 Fly Asia Awards, and presented at the 2024 Asia Contents & Film Market Cine Fly Showcase.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
North Korea fires short-range ballistic missiles: JCS
-
Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
Han condemns NK troop dispatch as 'crime against humanity'