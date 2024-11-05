Putin meets N. Korean FM Choe: TASS

Russian President Vladimir Putin shakes hands with North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui during a meeting in Moscow, Russia on Monday. (Reuters-Yonhap)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has met North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui at the Kremlin in Moscow, TASS reported, amid growing concerns over Pyongyang's troop deployment to Russia to support its war in Ukraine.

Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Putin received Choe in the presidential complex as Pyongyang's top diplomat was on a working visit to Russia, according to Russia's state-owned news agency on Monday.

Choe conveyed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's greetings to Putin while thanking him for meeting her.

Putin said that Russia was celebrating a national holiday, and that "meeting with friends on a holiday is a very good tradition," according to TASS.

On Friday, Choe held talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Choe's visit came after the United States said that around 10,000 North Korean troops have been sent to Russia with thousands of them already deployed to the front-line Kursk region. (Yonhap)