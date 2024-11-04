[Graphic News] Average lunch over 10,000 won

The average amount workers spend on lunch has risen back above 10,000 won ($7.24), according to data from food tech company SikSin. The survey found that the average amount spent on lunch at restaurants nationwide was 10,037 won. After surpassing 10,000 won for the first time in the first quarter of this year, it dipped slightly to 9,902 won in the second quarter, but has since increased again.

Other statistics reflect tighter household budgets. Notably, there has been a significant rise in workers opting for more affordable company cafeterias. In the third quarter, 30 percent of all lunch transactions took place in company cafeterias, up from 22 percent during the same period last year.

Conversely, eating lunch in cafes and fast-food restaurants dropped by 3 percent, falling from 13 percent last year to 10 percent Korean cuisine remained the most popular lunch choice, accounting for nearly half - 47 percent - of all transactions.