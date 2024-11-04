Yoon to hold news conference on Thursday

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a briefing on state affairs and press conference at the presidential office on Aug. 29 in Seoul, South Korea. President Yoon Suk Yeol announced a set of major reform measures in the pension, health care, education and labor sectors. (Getty Images)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will hold a news conference on Thursday at 10 a.m. as the South Korean leader approaches the halfway point of his five-year term, Yoon's office announced on Monday.

According to the presidential office, Yoon will map out his administration’s policy direction for the future and engage in a sincere discussion of topics that have drawn public interest.

Yoon’s aides proposed that he take the opportunity to communicate with the public before he departs for an overseas trip, according to his office, which did not elaborate on his travel plans.

Yoon will mark the halfway point of his term on Nov. 10.

Yoon has held news conferences three times as president, once each in August 2022 and in May and August this year.