Yoon to deliver public address on Thursday

Yoon to deliver public address on ThursdayBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 22:12
President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a public speech this week to unveil his policy vision and address a series of controversies, the presidential office and sources said Monday.
The public address scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, accompanied by a press conference, comes as Yoon marks the midpoint of his single five-year term on Sunday.
He is expected to announce his policy vision for the second half of his term and address a series of intensifying controversies, including allegations of interference by Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee in the ruling party's candidate nomination, as well as scandals involving Kim, sources said.
