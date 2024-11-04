Yoon to deliver public address on Thursday

President Yoon Suk Yeol speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol will deliver a public speech this week to unveil his policy vision and address a series of controversies, the presidential office and sources said Monday.

The public address scheduled for 10 a.m. on Thursday, accompanied by a press conference, comes as Yoon marks the midpoint of his single five-year term on Sunday.

He is expected to announce his policy vision for the second half of his term and address a series of intensifying controversies, including allegations of interference by Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee in the ruling party's candidate nomination, as well as scandals involving Kim, sources said.