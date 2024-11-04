Prosecutors demand up to 10 yrs imprisonment for officials over Gwangju apartment collapse

Most Popular
-
1
$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
-
2
Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
3
Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
-
4
[AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
-
5
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
-
6
Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
-
7
After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
8
Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention
-
9
[From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'
-
10
Stray Kids' US album sales surpass 1M
Prosecutors demand up to 10 yrs imprisonment for officials over Gwangju apartment collapseBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 19:45
GWANGJU -- Prosecutors on Monday demanded prison terms of up to 10 years for company officials accused of involvement in the deadly collapse of an apartment building in Gwangju in 2022.
The collapse of the 39-story apartment building under construction left six workers dead and one injured in January 2022. An investigation found that deck plates and concrete supports affecting the building's bearing capacity had been installed without a structural review.
During the final hearing at Gwangju District Court, some 270 kilometers south of Seoul, prosecutors demanded prison terms of between five and 10 years, or a two-year prison term without labor, for 10 officials of HDC Hyundai Development Co., which was responsible for the project.
Specifically, they asked the court for a 10-year prison term for HDC's on-site manager and a seven-year sentence for the company's then president.
The prosecution also sought prison sentences of five to 10 years for four officials of a subcontractor, and eight-year sentences for three officials of a construction inspection company.
"This was a man-made disaster caused by general poor construction that failed to follow the basics of the roles of constructor, subcontractor and inspection company, and due to the absence of safety control supervision," the prosecution said.
More from Headlines
-
Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
Amid record-low rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly address
-
Han condemns NK troop dispatch as 'crime against humanity'