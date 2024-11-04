Zambia marks 60th Independence Day

Zambian Ambassador to Korea Andrew Bwezani Banda delivers remarks at 60th Independence Day celebrations at Lotte Hotel in Jung-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (Zambian Embassy in Seoul)

Zambia celebrated its 60th Independence Day in Seoul on Oct. 23.

The day commemorates a historic occasion when the country gained independence from British colonial rule on Oct. 24, 1964, and is remembered as the moment when Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda, raised the new Zambian flag and declared the nation’s sovereignty.

Delivering remarks at the event, Zambian Ambassador to Korea Andrew Bwezani Banda highlighted the immense potential for increased trade and investment between Zambia and Korea.

“The Kazungula Bridge Project, built by Daewoo E&C, stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between Zambia and Korea in infrastructure development,” Banda said.

Daewoo E&C constructed the Kazungula Bridge over the Zambezi River, which connects Zambia and Botswana. Secured in 2014 and completed in 2020.

The project was Daewoo's first solo extradosed bridge outside South Korea, spanning 923 meters and featuring a width of 18.5 meters, accommodating both a roadway and a single railway line to reduce vibrations from traffic. An extradosed bridge combines box-girder and cable-stayed structures.