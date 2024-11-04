Zambia marks 60th Independence Day

Most Popular
-
1
$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
-
2
Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
3
Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
-
4
[AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
-
5
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
-
6
Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
-
7
[From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'
-
8
Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention
-
9
After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
10
Stray Kids' US album sales surpass 1M
Zambia marks 60th Independence DayBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 18:14
Zambia celebrated its 60th Independence Day in Seoul on Oct. 23.
The day commemorates a historic occasion when the country gained independence from British colonial rule on Oct. 24, 1964, and is remembered as the moment when Zambia's first president, Kenneth Kaunda, raised the new Zambian flag and declared the nation’s sovereignty.
Delivering remarks at the event, Zambian Ambassador to Korea Andrew Bwezani Banda highlighted the immense potential for increased trade and investment between Zambia and Korea.
“The Kazungula Bridge Project, built by Daewoo E&C, stands as a testament to the successful collaboration between Zambia and Korea in infrastructure development,” Banda said.
Daewoo E&C constructed the Kazungula Bridge over the Zambezi River, which connects Zambia and Botswana. Secured in 2014 and completed in 2020.
The project was Daewoo's first solo extradosed bridge outside South Korea, spanning 923 meters and featuring a width of 18.5 meters, accommodating both a roadway and a single railway line to reduce vibrations from traffic. An extradosed bridge combines box-girder and cable-stayed structures.
“Projects such as these not only enhance regional connectivity but also boost economic integration and trade across southern Africa,” he said, applauding that such projects not only enhance regional connectivity but also boost economic integration and trade across southern Africa.
Zambia sees strong trade and investment opportunities with Korea in mining and industrialization, leveraging Korean expertise to access its mineral resources.
Both nations are committed to green energy and sustainability to enhance partnership in tackling climate change, according to the ambassador.
“The recently concluded Korea-Africa Summit was a significant platform for advancing our shared goals of economic development, sustainable growth, and technological innovation," he said, adding that Zambia wants to build on the discussions from the summit and boost collaboration on infrastructure, energy, agriculture, technology and education.
The event was attended by diplomatic corps members, NGOs, business representatives, and media, all united in honoring Zambia’s journey over the past six decades and looking forward to a future of continued collaboration and growth.
More from Headlines
-
Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
Amid record-low rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly address
-
Han condemns NK troop dispatch as 'crime against humanity'