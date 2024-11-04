[Today’s K-pop] Red Velvet’s Irene to release 1st solo album

(Credit: SM Entertainment) (Credit: SM Entertainment)

Irene of Red Velvet will bring out her first solo album “Like A Flower” on Nov. 26, said label SM Entertainment Monday. Together with the title track, the EP comprises eight tracks based on the pop genre. It will be her first solo endeavor since debuting as the leader of Red Velvet 10 years ago. The group celebrated its decadelong music career with EP “Cosmic” and a fan concert tour in Asia. The EP topped iTunes' Top Albums chart in 50 regions and debuted on Billboard 200 at No. 145, the group's first appearance on the chart. In August, it kicked off the tour with a two-day concert in Seoul and visited fans in Bangkok, Thailand, Jakarta, Indonesia, Manila, Philippines and Macao until late September. BTS Jimin exhibit to travel to US, Japan

An exhibition highlighting the solo career of BTS’ Jimin will make its way to Los Angeles and Tokyo, said label Big Hit Music Monday. The “The Truth Untold” exhibition was held in Seoul until Sunday, offering visitors a glimpse into the makings of his two solo albums -- “Face” and “Muse.” Fans were treated to a behind-the-scenes view of his solo activities and how he poured himself into the albums through work notes and a hand-written letter. The exhibition will travel to Los Angeles from Nov. 29 and to Tokyo from Jan. 10, 2025, with more to be added. Meanwhile, “Who,” the main track from Jin's second EP, is enjoying a 14 straight weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, ranking No. 36 on the latest chart. The song has garnered 800 million plays on Spotify as of mid-October, hitting the mark in record time for an Asian solo singer. GOT7’s Jay B signals solo comeback

Jay B of GOT7 will make a comeback with his first full solo album and a concert, announced agency Mauve Company Saturday. He will drop LP “Archive 1: [Road Runner]” on Nov. 27 and host solo concerts in Seoul and Bangkok, Thailand. The live performances, titled “Tape: Re Load,” will be held on Dec. 7 and in January, respectively. The singer-songwriter was discharged from the military last week. Before serving his mandatory service, he had released two EPs and three singles. Both his first solo EP “Somo:fume” and second “Be Yourself” were No. 1 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 49 and 34 regions, respectively. The Boyz 9th EP sells half million

