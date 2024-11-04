Local food festivals enjoy unexpected popularity as snacks go viral

Local festivals in Korea on the theme of bunsik, Korean light meals and snacks, are enjoying unprecedented success, drawing hundreds of thousands of visitors in recent weeks.

Although the festivals were held in cities 2-3 hours by car from the Seoul metropolitan area, where half of the Korean population lives, some cities saw visitor numbers similar to their whole populations as the events went viral online.

The 1st Gimcheon Gimbap Festival, held at Samyeongdaesa Park in Gimcheon, North Gyeongsang Province on Oct. 26-27, drew over 100,000 visitors -- three times the number expected by the organizers.

The figure is slightly less than Gimcheon’s population -- 136,440 as of May.

The festival was initiated in a bid to increase the city's recognition among younger generations.

In a survey conducted by the city, a large number of respondents drew a connection between the city's name and the nationwide restaurant chain “Gimbapcheonguk,” which is often abbreviated to "Gimcheon."

The city’s public relations department decided to embrace that image, which turned out to be a major reason for the festival going viral.