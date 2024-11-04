[Herald Interview] Roh Yoon-seo talks about acting in sign language in ‘Hear Me: Our Summer’

In director Jo Sun-ho’s coming-of-age romance flick “Hear Me: Our Summer,” a majority of the three protagonist's scenes rely less on speech and more on sign language, body language and written text.

For Roh Yoon-seo, being part of the project was an experience that has improved not only her sign language skills but also expanded her acting spectrum.

“At first, there was the pressure to learn a new language, but I started out by learning lines from the scenario in sign language, which was a lot easier and fun,” said Roh in an interview with reporters in Seoul on Oct. 31.

“In sign language, facial expression makes up 70 percent (of the language’s meaning). It’s that important. And looking at a mirror and practicing the language enhanced my overall acting skills in terms of expression,” the 25-year-old actor said.

Because sign language is only readable by looking into the other persons’ eyes, Roh said staring into others' eyes while acting helped her to better illustrate feelings.

“Standing in front of an actor and looking into his eyes, I could sense even the smallest movement and feeling in the eyes,” she added.