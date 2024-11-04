[Legal updates in Korea] Preventing repeat DUI offenses

● Updated law: Road Traffic Act

What it does: Requires repeat drunk driving offenders to install car breathalyzers or in-car alcohol monitoring systems

Took effect: Oct. 25

Punishment: Imprisonment up to 1 year or a fine up to 3 million won, driver's license revoked for failure to use the devices.

South Korea has been making decisive moves in recent years to prevent drunk driving accidents and fatalities.

Many celebrities and politicians have made headlines after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

The Seoul Western District Court last month sentenced Suga of BTS to a fine of 15 million won ($11,469) on charges of driving an electric scooter under the influence of alcohol.

An average of 200 people lose their lives in drunk driving-related incidents here every year, according to the state-affiliated Korea Transport Institute in a report released in June. Police say that 159 people were killed in drunk driving accidents last year, a 25.7 percent fall from 2022, which recorded 214 deaths.

In a bid to curb drunk-driving accidents, a conditional driver's license system came into effect on Oct. 25. It will require people who have had their driver's license revoked for DUI again within five years of the date of their first offense to install an ignition interlock device in order to drive a motor vehicle. An ignition interlock device measures the driver's breath before starting the car and ensures that the car will only start if no alcohol is detected.

If the person drives without the device, he or she will be punished by imprisonment for up to one year or a fine of up to 3 million won, and the conditional driver's license will be revoked.

Shielding debtors from excessive threats

● Updated law: Personal Credit Management and Debtor Protection Act

What it does: Requires debt collectors to provide advance notice to debtors before visiting

Took effect: Oct.27

Punishment: Debt collectors required to compensate debtors if safeguards are violated

Beginning October 17th, when commencing debt collection activities, debt collectors will be required to provide advance notice to individual financial debtors of the date they plan to begin collecting individual financial debts and how to exercise their rights of defense. In addition, various measures will be introduced to alleviate excessive collection burdens on individual debtors. This includes the “total collection regulation,” which restricts debt collectors from contacting debtors more than seven times in seven consecutive days for each debt and the “collection moratorium," which prohibits debt collectors from contacting debtors for a certain period upon confirming that the debtor is facing a major disaster or an accident. It also includes the “right to request debt settlement,” which allows debtors to file a request for debt settlement with creditor financial institutions when they have difficulty paying their debts.

-- In collaboration with the Ministry of Government Legislation, The Korea Herald publishes a monthly article on laws that have recently been updated in South Korea. The ministry’s Easy Law service (https://www.easylaw.go.kr/CSM/Main.laf) provides accessible summaries of Korean laws grouped by category in English and 11 other languages: Arabic, Bengali, Cambodian, Simplified Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Mongolian, Nepali, Thai, Uzbek and Vietnamese -- Ed.