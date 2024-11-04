Netflix's 'Mr. Plankton' to offer solace to 'plankton' of society

Known for his work exploring the lives of isolated individuals in modern society, director Hong Jong-chan returns with a new, feel-good romantic comedy series with a touching message.

Netflix original “Mr. Plankton,” with its first episode to be released Friday, follows the story of Hae-jo (Woo Do-hwan), who was raised in an orphanage and suddenly discovers that he has limited time due to a brain tumor.

Symbolically likened to plankton — tiny microorganisms that drift without settling — Hae-jo embarks on a journey to find his father, accompanied by Jae-mi (Lee Yu-mi).

Hong, celebrated for his award-winning “Dear My Friends,” which dives into love and lives of the elderly, as well as popular Netflix series “Juvenile Justice,” exploring society’s response to juvenile offenders, shared his intention behind “Mr. Plankton": to impart a message of inherent worth and value, as encapsulated in the show’s title.

"Plankton live in the ocean and are so small that they're often invisible, yet they play a pivotal role in producing the oxygen that nurtures life on our planet. Their significance cannot be overstated, and I sought to convey that we are all like 'plankton,'" said Hong during a press conference in Yeouido, Seoul, Monday.

“As someone with numerous flaws, I frequently find myself pondering, even in the midst of directing, 'Why is my life this way?' and 'Why was I born like this?' Through this series, I aimed to provide a meaningful interpretation for those who share similar sentiments, reminding them that 'You are a precious being, shining like plankton,'” he added.