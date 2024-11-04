Netflix's 'Mr. Plankton' to offer solace to 'plankton' of society

Most Popular
-
1
$200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
-
2
Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
-
3
Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
-
4
[AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
-
5
Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
-
6
Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
-
7
[From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'
-
8
Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention
-
9
After opposition U-turn, Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
10
Stray Kids' US album sales surpass 1M
Netflix's 'Mr. Plankton' to offer solace to 'plankton' of societyBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 16:16
Known for his work exploring the lives of isolated individuals in modern society, director Hong Jong-chan returns with a new, feel-good romantic comedy series with a touching message.
Netflix original “Mr. Plankton,” with its first episode to be released Friday, follows the story of Hae-jo (Woo Do-hwan), who was raised in an orphanage and suddenly discovers that he has limited time due to a brain tumor.
Symbolically likened to plankton — tiny microorganisms that drift without settling — Hae-jo embarks on a journey to find his father, accompanied by Jae-mi (Lee Yu-mi).
Hong, celebrated for his award-winning “Dear My Friends,” which dives into love and lives of the elderly, as well as popular Netflix series “Juvenile Justice,” exploring society’s response to juvenile offenders, shared his intention behind “Mr. Plankton": to impart a message of inherent worth and value, as encapsulated in the show’s title.
"Plankton live in the ocean and are so small that they're often invisible, yet they play a pivotal role in producing the oxygen that nurtures life on our planet. Their significance cannot be overstated, and I sought to convey that we are all like 'plankton,'" said Hong during a press conference in Yeouido, Seoul, Monday.
“As someone with numerous flaws, I frequently find myself pondering, even in the midst of directing, 'Why is my life this way?' and 'Why was I born like this?' Through this series, I aimed to provide a meaningful interpretation for those who share similar sentiments, reminding them that 'You are a precious being, shining like plankton,'” he added.
In “Mr. Plankton,” Woo, who has been recognized for charismatic, intense roles in “The King: Eternal Monarch” and Netflix's “Bloodhounds,” takes on a lighter role, and he described Hae-jo as a layered and challenging character.
“The expression 'born by mistake' feels very accurate. No one really wanted Hae-jo to be born, and he grew up feeling like a mistake — someone others would want to erase or forget. Because of this, he has a deep sense of betrayal when it comes to familial love, along with a significant lack of affection for family and a disconnect from humanity,” Woo explained.
"When portraying Hae-jo, I (also) thought a lot about how to express the psychology of someone facing death, but it was incredibly difficult. Spending months with those thoughts was the hardest part, and honestly, I didn’t expect it to be this challenging," Woo shared.
"The story contains many messages, so it's hard to choose just one, but it conveys that, just like the microorganism plankton has value, each of us has worth as well," he said.
More from Headlines
-
Korea to repeal plan for financial capital gains tax
-
Amid record-low rating, Yoon forgoes Assembly address
-
Han condemns NK troop dispatch as 'crime against humanity'