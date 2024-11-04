KMA hosts int'l symposium on numerical weather forecasting

Administrator Chang Dong-eon delivers his welcoming remarks at the 2024 KIAPS International Symposium on the Global NWP System Modeling held at GLAD Hotel in Yeongdeungpo-gu, western Seoul, Monday. (Korea Meteorological Administration)

Weather researchers from around the world came together Monday to discuss more measures that can be taken to improve weather forecasting in the era of climate change, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday.

The three-day event, hosted by the Korea Institute of Atmospheric Prediction Systems, a research institute affiliated with the KMA, has been held annually since 2012, after South Korea established its own numerical weather prediction tool in 2011. Known as the Korean Integrated Model, the KIM processes large amounts of data about the atmosphere, oceans and land surface, and applies complex equations to predict weather conditions in the future.

According to the KIAP, this year’s event was focused on recent research surrounding numerical weather prediction models, specifically focusing on how weather predictions can be improved in terms of accuracy amid extreme weather conditions in the era of climate change, as well as strengthening international cooperation in this field.

On Monday, Roland Potthast from the the German Meteorological Service and professor Lee Myong-in from Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology delivered keynote speeches, followed by presentations made by nine experts from the world’s leading meteorological organizations on the current status of numerical weather prediction models in their respective countries. Currently, nine countries, including South Korea, possess their own numerical weather prediction models.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, discussions will center on how current numerical weather prediction models can be improved to be applicable worldwide, specifically focusing on the National Center for Atmospheric Research and the National Weather Service in the US and the Meteorological Office in the UK.

“This has been a year where unprecedented heavy rains and tropical nights were observed worldwide, which have once again made us more aware of extreme weather conditions caused by climate change,” said KMA Administrator Chang Dong-eon at the event. “I hope this event will serve as a meaningful venue to lay an important foundation for the development of technologies surrounding weather forecasting.”