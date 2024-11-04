SPC shares business know-how with Mongolian delegation

Most Popular
SPC shares business know-how with Mongolian delegationBy Hwang Joo-young
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 14:57
South Korean bakery giant SPC Group said Monday that it has shared its overseas business know-how and advanced baking techniques with a delegation of Mongolian government and business officials during their stay in Seoul.
The delegation of some 10 people visited SPC’s premium bakery cafe, Passion5, in Itaewon, central Seoul, on Friday, during which they were given an in-depth overview of SPC’s overseas strategy and expansion plans.
The company said it shared essential strategies it attributes to its overseas success, including quality control, franchise management and localization strategies for different markets.
Mongolia’s increasing interest in SPC comes amid a recent rise in the popularity of Korean food among young Mongolians. A number of Korean-style convenience stores, supermarkets and dining franchises are increasingly entering the Mongolian market.
SPC said it is also seeking to explore new opportunities in the region, leveraging its existing infrastructure in Northeast Asia, including its Chinese factory in Tianjin, established in 2019.
"Our bakery brand, Paris Baguette, is a leading K-bakery brand loved in 11 countries worldwide. We’re pleased that Paris Baguette’s success story in international markets can serve as a model for Mongolian businesses exploring franchise operations," an SPC official said.
SPC added that it will continue to strengthen its presence in overseas markets as highlighted by the recent opening of its 600th Paris Baguette branch in Canada.
