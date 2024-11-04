[From the Scene] A rare glimpse into Mercedes' data-driven battery assembly

On Oct. 22, Mercedes-Benz’s Hedelfingen facility showcased its highly automated assembly process for EQS and EQE battery packs to visiting Korean reporters, a system that the company claims enhances quality and consistency. (Mercedes-Benz)

HEDELFINGEN, Germany -- At Mercedes-Benz’s battery production facility in Hedelfingen, Stuttgart, a group of Korean reporters was recently given a close-up look at how the automaker assembles the battery packs that power its flagship electric vehicles, the EQS and EQE.

The visit offered a rare glimpse into the detailed, highly automated process that Mercedes-Benz takes on to ensure the reliability of its EV batteries.

“Every little part is recorded and can be kept for up to 30 years and traced back to the end,” said Frank Frosch, team leader of battery production at Hedelfingen.

This level of documentation means that if a defect or safety issue ever arises, Mercedes-Benz has the data to trace the problem back to its source. For consumers in Korea, where EV battery fires have stirred public concern, this traceability offers a sense of security.

A facility designed for traceability

The Hedelfingen plant, sprawling over 16,500 square meters, maintains a carefully controlled indoor temperature of 20 to 25 degrees Celsius, designed to keep the sensitive battery materials stable during assembly. Here, battery systems for the EQS and EQE are put together for most of the world -- excluding China -- and these batteries power vehicles that will end up on roads in regions from Europe to South Korea.

Mercedes-Benz operates similar battery facilities in Kamenz and Bruhl in Germany, along with plants in Poland, the US, China and Thailand.