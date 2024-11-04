Celltrion expands European reach with anti-imflammatory drug

Celltrion has launched Steqeyma, a biosimilar of Stelara (ustekinumab) for autoimmune disease treatment, across Europe, broadening its product portfolio to further strengthen its position in the European biopharmaceutical market.

On Friday, Celltrion introduced Steqeyma in Germany, one of Europe’s top five pharmaceutical markets, and in the Netherlands.

To expedite the product launch, Celltrion’s German subsidiary completed essential preliminary steps, including drug price listing and prescription system registration, as part of a tailored market strategy. Before launching, Celltrion also promoted Steqeyma at Germany’s largest gastroenterology conference, the German Gastroenterology Congress, to enhance brand recognition and prescription preference among local healthcare providers.

In the Netherlands, Celltrion’s Dutch subsidiary won a contract with IZAAZ, a major pharmaceutical purchasing group, demonstrating its capability in direct sales.

IZAAZ represents a large consortium of university hospitals and serves as a key supply channel throughout the healthcare sector. The agreement covers some 27 percent of the Dutch ustekinumab market, with Steqeyma scheduled for supply over the next two years.

Celltrion also plans to launch the treatment in Finland and Ireland later this month. In Ireland, specifically, Celltrion's local office is set to promote the product at the Irish Society of Gastroenterology Winter Meeting in Dublin, beginning Nov. 21.

According to the global pharmaceutical market research firm IQVIA, the global ustekinumab market was valued at $20.4 billion last year.

“Celltrion has an integrated framework spanning from production to sales, ensuring a stable pharmaceutical supply process in Europe, which gives us a competitive advantage,” Ha Tae-hoon, head of Celltrion’s Europe Division, said. “With strong partnerships established with IBD (Inflammatory Bowel Disease) specialists, pharmacists and hospitals across Europe, particularly with Remsima SC, we aim to further extend Celltrion’s influence in Europe and enhance the trust of healthcare providers and patients alike with the launch of Steqeyma.”