Ex-official, disgruntled over ruling to split pension with ex-wife, found dead

A retired government official was found dead inside his car in the parking lot of a Gwangju court on Saturday, after he had left a note expressing his frustration with the court's order to give half of his pension to his ex-wife. The two had recently divorced.

The body was found at around 8 p.m. in the car parked outside the Gwangju Family Court in Seo-gu, Gwangju, which had handled the divorce lawsuit for the man. It had ruled that the man should give half of the payout from his Government Employees Pension program to his former wife.

The retired official had left a note to his family, in which he said that he could not accept the court's decision. It is unclear whether and if so, how, his feelings about the ruling were connected to his death.

Gwangju Seobu Police Station plans to request an autopsy on the body from the National Forensic Service to determine the exact cause of his death.

If you’re thinking about self-harm or suicide, contact the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s helpline at 109, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Please request a translator for English-language services.