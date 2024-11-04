Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention

Most Popular
Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detentionBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 11:29
The court will review an arrest warrant for a woman who rammed into seven cars and drove the wrong way along a boulevard near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul.
The review will be held in Seoul Central District Court at 3:30 p.m. Monday, after police requested the warrant the previous day.
The woman in her 20s was caught driving without a license after causing an accident on the street near Exit No. 12 of Gangnam Station at 1:39 p.m. on Saturday, according to local media.
She was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle by police even as she insisted on continuing to drive.
According to reports, the suspect had hit a woman and her stroller in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul about 30 minutes prior.
A total of 11 people, including a 4-year-old child in the aforementioned stroller, reportedly sustained light injuries in those accidents.
In a police investigation, the woman stated that she took a tranquilizer before driving. No signs of drunk driving were found and she tested negative in a simplified drug test, according to local media.
Apart from the review, the police will request the National Forensic Service conduct a blood test as part of further investigations.
