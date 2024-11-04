Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    $200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war

    $200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
  2. 2

    Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election

    Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
  3. 3

    Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?

    Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
  4. 4

    [AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?

    [AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
  5. 5

    [Photo news] Rally against first couple

    [Photo news] Rally against first couple
  1. 6

    Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts

    Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
  2. 7

    Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?

    Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
  3. 8

    [Weekender] Welcome to S. Korea’s first ‘vegan village’

    [Weekender] Welcome to S. Korea’s first ‘vegan village’
  4. 9

    [From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'

    [From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'
  5. 10

    Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention

    Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention
피터빈트

Gangnam Station ramming suspect to face detention

By Lim Jae-seong

Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 11:29

    • Link copied

The white car driven by the suspect is seen driving against the traffic toward a motorbike after crashing into other cars near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul, Saturday. (Online community) The white car driven by the suspect is seen driving against the traffic toward a motorbike after crashing into other cars near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul, Saturday. (Online community)

The court will review an arrest warrant for a woman who rammed into seven cars and drove the wrong way along a boulevard near Gangnam Station in southern Seoul.

The review will be held in Seoul Central District Court at 3:30 p.m. Monday, after police requested the warrant the previous day.

The woman in her 20s was caught driving without a license after causing an accident on the street near Exit No. 12 of Gangnam Station at 1:39 p.m. on Saturday, according to local media.

She was reportedly pulled out of the vehicle by police even as she insisted on continuing to drive.

According to reports, the suspect had hit a woman and her stroller in Songpa-gu, southern Seoul about 30 minutes prior.

A total of 11 people, including a 4-year-old child in the aforementioned stroller, reportedly sustained light injuries in those accidents.

In a police investigation, the woman stated that she took a tranquilizer before driving. No signs of drunk driving were found and she tested negative in a simplified drug test, according to local media.

Apart from the review, the police will request the National Forensic Service conduct a blood test as part of further investigations.

More from Headlines