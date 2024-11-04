Czech Republic applauds South Korean support for Ukraine

Czech Ambassador to Korea Ivan Jancarek (left) speaks at an event commemorating Independence Day of the Czech Republic at Ambassador Seoul Pullman Hotel in Jung-gu, central Seoul on October 28. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

The Czech Republic applauded South Korean support for Ukraine, as it celebrated its Independence Day on Oct. 28.

Czechoslovak Independence Day commemorates the founding of Czechoslovakia in 1918 and continues to serve as a significant symbol of national identity for Czechs, despite the 1993 division into the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

In his remarks at the event, Czech Ambassador to Korea Ivan Jancarek used the occasion to praise South Korea’s support for Ukraine and the strengthening Czech-Korean alliance in energy security and nuclear industry renewal.

“During Czechia's history, we lived through negative experiences of occupation and interference of foreign powers in our political and economic development. That is why our support for Ukraine and its resistance to Russian aggression is so strong," Jancarek said, using the shorter name of the country preferred by the government.

“We appreciate that the Republic of Korea is on the side of freedom to fight for democracy and support Ukraine in its defense," Jancarek underscored. The Republic of Korea is the formal name for South Korea.

Citing President Yoon Suk Yeol's recent visit to Prague, Jancarek highlighted expanded cooperation in defense, science, and tourism, and condemned North Korea's military support for Russia.

The Czech Republic strongly condemns the deepening of military cooperation and arms transfers between North Korea and Russia, which violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, the ambassador added.

“We urge DPRK to stop providing support to Russia's illegal war,” Jancarek highlighted, adding that the situation in the world is becoming increasingly complex due to security situations in Ukraine, the Middle East, or the Korean Peninsula. DPRK refers to the North's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Meanwhile, Jancarek also noted that the Czech Republic and South Korea will mark the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of their strategic partnership next year, with plans to enhance economic collaboration.