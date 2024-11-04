Turkmenistan, S. Korea tout bilateral initiatives

Turkmenistan celebrates 33rd Independence Day at Grand Hyatt Seoul in Yongsan-gu, Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Turkmenistan and Korea highlighted bilateral initiatives at an event marking Turkmenistan's 33rd Independence Day on Wednesday.

The Central Asian country celebrates its independence from the Soviet Union, declared on Oct. 27, 1991, after the Cold War and the Soviet Union's breakup.

Speaking at the event at a Seoul hotel, Turkmen Ambassador to Korea Begench Durdyyev highlighted Turkmenistan's development journey, and the milestones in bilateral relations with South Korea, and honored Turkmen poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

The writings of Fragi, who lived between 1724 and 1807, expressed dreams of statehood, independence, and unity and sought to inspire a profound love for one's homeland.

“The timeless works of Fragi’s poetry are a lasting symbol of our cultural heritage and serve as inspiration for our ongoing efforts to promote peace and trust on a global scale,” Durdyyev said.

The ambassador stressed Turkmenistan’s neutrality and peaceful coexistence, referencing the recent adoption of the year 2025 as an International Year of Peace and Trust resolution by the United Nations General Assembly.

Turkmenistan's initiative for the “Zone of Peace, Trust, and Cooperation in Central Asia,” co-sponsored by 37 countries, aims to enhance stability and partnerships in the region, said Durdyyev, thanking South Korea and other nations for supporting these resolutions.

The resolution was proposed by Turkmenistan and adopted by the UN General Assembly in New York on Oct. 24 this year.

Noting the growing Turkmen-Korean ties, he said that the trade has increased more than 4.5-fold in the first half of 2024 compared to the same period last year due to high-level exchanges such as the visit of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol to Turkmenistan in June.