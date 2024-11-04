Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    $200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war

    $200m a year, 700,000 tons of rice, space tech: The deal for North Korea in joining Russia’s war
  2. 2

    Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election

    Korean battery makers brace for impact of US election
  3. 3

    Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?

    Who is writer of Hybe's controversial internal report?
  4. 4

    [Photo news] Rally against first couple

    [Photo news] Rally against first couple
  5. 5

    [AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?

    [AtoZ of Korean mind] Ever noticed some Koreans talk to themselves?
  1. 6

    Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts

    Scandal-hit ex-lawmaker denies corruption claims as pressure on Yoon mounts
  2. 7

    Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?

    Will South Korea go back to banning phones in classrooms?
  3. 8

    [Weekender] Welcome to S. Korea’s first ‘vegan village’

    [Weekender] Welcome to S. Korea’s first ‘vegan village’
  4. 9

    Rose makes history as 'APT.' claims No. 2 on British Official chart

    Rose makes history as 'APT.' claims No. 2 on British Official chart
  5. 10

    [From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'

    [From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'
지나쌤

S. Korea, UN host joint disarmament conference for foreign diplomats

By Yonhap

Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 09:57

    • Link copied

This file photo shows a continuation session of the UN disarmament conference taking place at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap) This file photo shows a continuation session of the UN disarmament conference taking place at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

The foreign ministry will host a group of foreign diplomats this week for a joint conference and other programs with the UN to brief them on South Korea's disarmament efforts and its North Korea policy, the ministry said Monday.

The two-day South Korea-UN disarmament conference, running through Tuesday, will bring together 25 diplomats from Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East who are currently engaged in disarmament diplomacy, the ministry said in a release.

They will participate in a conference and various other programs focusing on efforts to enhance the global nonproliferation and disarmament regime.

South Korea will use the sessions to introduce its contribution to the international disarmament efforts and its policy on North Korea.

The participants will also tour the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

The UN has run the disarmament program for young diplomats since 1978 as part of efforts to promote their expertise in disarmament and nonproliferation issues. South Korea first established its joint program with the UN in 2016. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines