S. Korea, UN host joint disarmament conference for foreign diplomats

This file photo shows a continuation session of the UN disarmament conference taking place at the UN office in Geneva, Switzerland, on Jan. 31, 2023. (Yonhap)

The foreign ministry will host a group of foreign diplomats this week for a joint conference and other programs with the UN to brief them on South Korea's disarmament efforts and its North Korea policy, the ministry said Monday.

The two-day South Korea-UN disarmament conference, running through Tuesday, will bring together 25 diplomats from Europe, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa and the Middle East who are currently engaged in disarmament diplomacy, the ministry said in a release.

They will participate in a conference and various other programs focusing on efforts to enhance the global nonproliferation and disarmament regime.

South Korea will use the sessions to introduce its contribution to the international disarmament efforts and its policy on North Korea.

The participants will also tour the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas.

The UN has run the disarmament program for young diplomats since 1978 as part of efforts to promote their expertise in disarmament and nonproliferation issues. South Korea first established its joint program with the UN in 2016. (Yonhap)