PPP leader urges Yoon to issue public apology over allegations surrounding first lady

Ruling party leader Han Dong-hoon on Monday called on President Yoon Suk Yeol to issue a public apology and reshuffle aides at the presidential office to address growing concerns over allegations surrounding the first lady.

Han of the People Power Party made the remarks during a meeting of the supreme council, calling for a "complete" personnel overhaul of the presidential aides.

First lady Kim Keon Hee has been accused of being involved in a stock manipulation scheme, accepting a luxury bag and interfering with the candidate nominations ahead of the April general elections.

Han also urged the first lady to refrain from public activities and reiterated his calls for Yoon's appointment of a special inspector to look into possible corruption among the president's family members. (Yonhap)