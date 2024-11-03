Klook launches rural tours for inbound tourists

Hoping to make rural travel for tourists from overseas more convenient, global travel and leisure e-commerce platform Klook is launching a new product, Klook Private Taxi Tours, on Monday.

The travel platform’s real-time express bus booking and payment service -- only available for foreign tourists -- opened in January this year. Its new taxi tour promotion is set to benefit vacationers who face difficulties hiring private vehicles to access tourist destinations in rural sites off the beaten trail.

“The website and mobile application recognize foreign tourists via their language option, allowing the users (non-Korean tourists and foreigners who live in South Korea) to access the private taxi tour menu and apply the tour,” the Klook official told The Korea Herald on Sunday.

Klook Private Taxi Tours will be available in a total of four areas: Pyeongchang in Gangwon Province, Jecheon in North Chungcheong Province, Namwon in North Jeolla Province and Suncheon in South Jeolla Province.

Each tour includes a tree- to eight-hour program, visiting two to five tourist attractions based in each of these areas. The taxis can accommodate up to four people.

The arranged attractions aside, holidaymakers can freely choose additional travel sites that pique their interest and customize their own tour schedules as well.

Meanwhile, vacationers from the US and Taiwan who wish to travel to Jecheon, Namwon and Suncheon can enjoy a 10- and 12-percent discount, respectively, when booking Korail and express bus tickets via Klook until Nov. 16.