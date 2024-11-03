Presidential Bio Committee to launch in December

Park Sang-ook, senior presidential secretary for science and technology, speaks during a press briefing held at the presidential office in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea's Presidential Bio Committee will hold its inaugural meeting in December, with President Yoon Suk Yeol chairing the committee of roughly 20 experts in the field of biotechnology, to bolster the nation's push to achieve a biotechnology breakthrough.

Park Sang-ook, senior presidential secretary for science and technology, said in a briefing Sunday that Lee Sang-yup, vice president for research at the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, will serve as the vice chairman of the new presidential committee.

Also among the committee members are Kim V. Narry, professor of biological sciences at Seoul National University; Ko Han-sung, chief executive officer of Samsung Bioepis; and Kim Young-tae, president of Seoul National University Hospital.

Secretary Park also said the presidential office will launch the Quantum Strategy Committee, led by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, before the end of this year.

As a result, South Korea will have four science-related committees, each dedicated to space, artificial intelligence, biotechnology and quantum technology. The moves will facilitate the budget process for science projects in these fields at all times throughout the year and foster intergovernmental collaboration without new legislation, Park said.