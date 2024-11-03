[From the Scene] Gumi, home to Nongshim’s largest factory, rebrands itself as ‘city of ramyeon'

Visitors pass through the two-story red container gate adorned with promotional posters for the Gumi Ramyun Festival and Nongshim's flagship product, Shin Ramyun, in Gumi, North Gyeongsang Province, Friday. (Hwang Joo-young/The Korea Herald)

GUMI, North Gyeongsang Province -- In front of the modest Gumi Station building on Friday, the streets bustled with crowds enjoying ramyeon, despite the rainy weather.

Claiming to be "the longest ramyeon restaurant in the world," the 475-meter long strip occupied by the event zone featured 24 booths offering an array of ramyeon-based dishes prepared by chefs from local establishments, including snack bars, bistros, and food trucks.

In a seating area accommodating up to 960 people, visitors enjoyed ramyeon creations from seafood ramyeon to ramyeon sandwiches, tacos, and fried rice.

Front and center in the zone, a striking red two-story container adorned with images of products from Nongshim, South Korea's largest ramyeon maker.

A special booth run by Nongshim also allowed visitors to create their own custom ramyeon packs by selecting their favorite toppings.

Gumi has hosted this annual event in partnership with Nongshim since 2022, as part of its efforts to revitalize the local economy, aiming to position the city as a symbol of food and business tourism in the country.

Gumi Mayor Kim Jang-ho emphasized that for Gumi, ramyeon isn’t just a meal; it’s a symbol of the city’s industrial heritage. “Gumi once thrived as a manufacturing city. We’re proud of its contributions to South Korea’s industrialization during that period, and ramyeon has been a cherished part of that legacy,” Kim said at a press conference held at a local community center earlier in the day.