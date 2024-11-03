Hana opens 100th child care center

Hana Financial Group CEO Ham Young-joo (fifth from left, second row), community officials, parents and their children pose for a photo to celebrate the group's 100th child care center in Bonghwa-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, on Thursday. (Hana Financial Group)

Hana Financial Group said Sunday that it has launched the 100th child care center in Bonghwa-gun, North Gyeongsang Province, as part of its 150 billion won ($108.6 billion) project aiming at addressing the nation’s chronically low birth rate.

The Korean financial giant launched the project in 2018, with the aim of establishing a total of 100 child care centers nationwide in collaboration with provincial governments.

"I am very pleased with this achievement after six years of efforts to raise the nation’s birth rate. We will continue to work for a child-friendly environment by alleviating the burden of child care,” Hana Financial Group Chairman Ham Young-joo said during the launch ceremony.

The 751-square-meter facility features seven classrooms, a teacher's area and playrooms, accommodating up to 70 infants and children aged under six. The center’s high ceilings and large windows, as well as spacious outdoor areas, are designed to encourage kids’ connections with nature, Hana added.

Hana anticipates the 100 child care centers will serve a total of 7,519 children, creating more than 1,500 new jobs such as teachers, dietitians, cooks and child psychologists.

Five of the facilities, in particular, are specialized in caring children with special educational needs and disabilities, while 10 are located within workplaces of the parents to help their career development.

In the meantime, Hana has also been working to offer 24/7 nursery services, with plans to invest an additional 30 billion won over the next five years.