Explore Gwanghallu Garden for free

Namwon, a city located in the southern part of North Jeolla Province, beckons local and overseas tourists of all ages to its iconic Gwanghallu Garden with no charge for admission until Nov. 20.

Gwanghallu Garden, located at the center of the city, is home to stunning architecture and a natural landscape with a lake surrounded by trees now in their autumn hues.

Though a ticket costs 4,000 won ($2.90) for visitors from outside Namwon, the local government decided to open the garden for free to make up for the possible inconvenience of an ongoing dredging project at the lake and work underway on the grass fields.

“Some visitors might find a few inconveniences, but this will be a great opportunity for travelers to freely enjoy this year’s fall foliage in Gwanghallu Garden,” a Namwon government official said in a press release.

This is not the first time the garden has offered free admission.

Gwanghallu Garden waives entry fees when it's used as a setting for local dramas, movies and other creative works, recognizing that such activities could disturb its serene atmosphere.

Built in 1419 by the multitalented Prime Minister Hwang Hui during his exile to Namwon, the garden is said to reflect the Joseon era (1392-1910) understanding of the universe as envisioned by people of that time.

The artificial pond represents the Milky Way, while the three islands within the pond symbolize the dwelling places of the gods. The main building of the garden -- Gwanghallu Pavilion -- symbolizes the mythical palace on the moon where a legendary hermit is believed to live.

Proving its beauty and unique charm, the area has been featured in multiple Korean TV shows and movies, including the hit period drama “The Red Sleeve” (2021), in which court lady Seong Deok-im (Lee Se-young) and Crown Prince Yi San (Lee Jun-ho) presented a heartwarming romance.