[Photo News] AI-driven growth

[Photo News] AI-driven growthBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Nov. 3, 2024 - 13:31
SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won delivers his closing remarks during the 2024 CEO Seminar held at SKMS Research Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. Some 30 top executives across SK companies participated in the three-day annual event. The SK chief stressed to spur growth centering on artificial intelligence amid the ongoing efforts for portfolio rebalancing and operational improvements. (SK Group)
