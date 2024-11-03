Home

    Pyongyang to bolster readiness against nuclear retaliation: Choe

    Yoon's approval rating falls to 19%, all-time low: survey

    No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years

    Babymonster showcases YG-style hip hop with 1st LP ‘Drip’

    [Herald Review] ‘Amazon Bullseye,’ motley comedy of forced empathy, outdated wordplay

    Allies say 1953 mutual defense treaty extends to cyber, space threats

    S. Korea seeks to boost cooperation in Asia on AI-incorporated legal tech: minister

    [Photo news] Rally against first couple

    Korea’s instant ramyeon exports cross $1b milestone

    S. Korea not considering troop dispatch to Ukraine: nat'l security adviser

[Photo News] AI-driven growth

By Kim Hae-yeon

Published : Nov. 3, 2024 - 13:31

SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won delivers his closing remarks during the 2024 CEO Seminar held at SKMS Research Institute in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, on Saturday. Some 30 top executives across SK companies participated in the three-day annual event. The SK chief stressed to spur growth centering on artificial intelligence amid the ongoing efforts for portfolio rebalancing and operational improvements. (SK Group)

