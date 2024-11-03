Court backs school that expelled student for attacking classmate with knife

Gwangju court on Sunday said it has ruled against the parents of a high school student who challenged local education authorities for authorizing the boy's expulsion from a school, after he attacked a classmate with a weapon.

The student in question attacked the victim with a stationery knife, which he attached to his hand with a glue, during a class trip to the Uleungdo Island in May of last year.

He told police that he was "infuriated" that the victim was kicking his seat, and that he "was curious about wielding a weapon."

The student who was attacked sustained non-fatal injuries on the hand. It was found that the two students had no major disagreements prior to the incident.

The school authorities expelled him in July, but the boy's parents filed for an administrative lawsuit against the expulsion. They claimed irregularities in the school's disciplinary committee, pointing out that the student was unable to attend the hearings as he was admitted to the hospital to be treated for behavioral disabilities.

"The student was not present (for the hearing) but his guardians were, and a written statement specifying the details of the accident, (the attacker's) efforts to compensate for the damages along with expression of remorse was submitted. It appears that proper actions were taken by the committee," the court said in its verdict.

The court also said that judging by the student's actions and words after the attack -- he said that he was "sorry I was not able to get three more" -- the gravity of the attack and the injury it caused, the school is justifying in expelling the student.