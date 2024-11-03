Stray Kids' US album sales surpass 1M

Boy band Stray Kids' album sales in the US have surpassed one million copies this year.

JYP Entertainment announced that Stray Kids’ cumulative physical and digital album sales in the US have exceeded one million copies in 2024, marking the first time a K-pop artist has reached this milestone this year.

Notably, the group's ninth mini album, "ATE," released in July this year, had sold over 500,000 copies as of Sept. 30, making it the best-selling K-pop album in the US this year. In sales across all genres, it ranks fourth after Taylor Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department," Travis Scott's "Days Before Rodeo" and Billie Eilish's "Hit Me Hard and Soft."

The eight-member group also reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with "ATE," achieving its fifth consecutive album to top this chart since their 2022 release of sixth mini album "Oddinary," including "Maxident," "5-STAR" and "Rock-Star."

Meanwhile, Stray Kids are currently on their new world tour, "dominATE," which began in August. The group is set to perform in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, on Sunday, followed by shows in Tokyo on Nov. 14, 16, and 17, Manila on Nov. 23, and Macao on Nov. 29 and 30. They plan to expand their tour to include Latin America, North America and Europe.