Ruling, opposition parties expected to wrangle over 2025 budget deliberations

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon (right) speaks during a meeting with Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung on Oct. 23. (Yonhap)

The National Assembly is set to begin deliberations on the 2025 budget proposal this week, with ruling and opposition parties expected to wrangle over spending on controversial projects.

On Monday, the National Assembly is set to begin deliberations on next year's budget of 677.4 trillion won ($509.7 billion), a 3.2 percent increase from the previous year.

The ruling People Power Party is expected to advocate the government's focus on discretionary spending due to fiscal deficit, while opposing the main opposition Democratic Party's cash handout proposals pushed by DP leader Lee Jae-myung.

In contrast, the DP has vowed to cut funding for initiatives associated with President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee.

Yoon is expected to skip his budget speech at the National Assembly on Monday, with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo likely to present the budget proposal on his behalf, Yoon's chief of staff, Chung Jin-suk, said Friday.

If confirmed, it would mark the first time in 11 years that a sitting president has not directly addressed the National Assembly on the budget.

The decision comes as Yoon is at the midpoint of his single five-year term in a polarized political landscape.

Rival parties have clashed over a phone conversation between Yoon and a self-proclaimed power broker at the center of allegations that Yoon was involved in the nomination of a candidate for the parliamentary by-elections in 2022, when he was president-elect.

On Saturday, the DP and its supporters held a massive rally in central Seoul to urge Yoon to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into allegations involving the first lady.

The DP said earlier it plans to push for the passage of the special counsel bill targeting the first lady at a parliamentary plenary session this month, after two similar bills were vetoed by Yoon. (Yonhap)