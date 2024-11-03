EU's Borrell vows to advance security, defense ties with S. Korea

Most Popular
-
1
Pyongyang to bolster readiness against nuclear retaliation: Choe
-
2
Yoon's approval rating falls to 19%, all-time low: survey
-
3
No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years
-
4
Babymonster showcases YG-style hip hop with 1st LP ‘Drip’
-
5
[Herald Review] ‘Amazon Bullseye,’ motley comedy of forced empathy, outdated wordplay
-
6
Allies say 1953 mutual defense treaty extends to cyber, space threats
-
7
S. Korea seeks to boost cooperation in Asia on AI-incorporated legal tech: minister
-
8
[Photo news] Rally against first couple
-
9
Korea’s instant ramyeon exports cross $1b milestone
-
10
S. Korea not considering troop dispatch to Ukraine: nat'l security adviser
EU's Borrell vows to advance security, defense ties with S. KoreaBy Yonhap
Published : Nov. 3, 2024 - 10:30
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Sunday he will discuss ways to advance the EU's security and defense cooperation with South Korea during his visit to Seoul.
Borrell, the EU's high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, wrote on social media platform X earlier in the day that he arrived in Seoul to co-chair the first Strategic Dialogue with Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul.
"Over the past years, we have become even closer partners making significant progress with the Digital, Green & Health Partnerships," Borrell wrote, noting his visit is aimed at taking the security and defense cooperation "to the next level."
Discussions are likely to address shared concerns over North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia in support of its war in Ukraine and their joint responses.
Last week, Borrell strongly condemned North Korea's deployment of troops to Russia, calling his upcoming visit to Seoul a "timely and important opportunity to discuss these worrying developments."
During his visit, Borrell will also hold talks with Defense Minister Kim Yong-hyun and visit the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas, according to the European External Action Service. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Pyongyang to bolster readiness against nuclear retaliation: Choe
-
SK Innovation becomes Asia-Pacific's largest energy firm
-
No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years