Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Controversial US YouTuber faces travel ban, police investigation

    Controversial US YouTuber faces travel ban, police investigation
  2. 2

    Pyongyang to bolster readiness against nuclear retaliation: Choe

    Pyongyang to bolster readiness against nuclear retaliation: Choe
  3. 3

    SK Innovation becomes Asia-Pacific's largest energy firm after merger

    SK Innovation becomes Asia-Pacific's largest energy firm after merger
  4. 4

    Korean serial killer 'haunted by victims' ghosts' in prison, TV show reveals

    Korean serial killer 'haunted by victims' ghosts' in prison, TV show reveals
  5. 5

    Yoon's approval rating falls to 19%, all-time low: survey

    Yoon's approval rating falls to 19%, all-time low: survey
  1. 6

    No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years

    No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years
  2. 7

    [Robert Fouser] Accepting migrants in South Korea

    [Robert Fouser] Accepting migrants in South Korea
  3. 8

    Samsung CEO calls for unrivaled technological leadership

    Samsung CEO calls for unrivaled technological leadership
  4. 9

    Babymonster showcases YG-style hip hop with 1st LP ‘Drip’

    Babymonster showcases YG-style hip hop with 1st LP ‘Drip’
  5. 10

    Allies say 1953 mutual defense treaty extends to cyber, space threats

    Allies say 1953 mutual defense treaty extends to cyber, space threats
지나쌤

[Photo news] Rally against first couple

By Park Ga-young

Published : Nov. 2, 2024 - 18:25

    • Link copied

The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap) The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap)
The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap) The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap)
The main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung talks during a street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap) The main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung talks during a street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap)
The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald) The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Hwang Dong-hee/The Korea Herald)

More from Headlines