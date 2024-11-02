[Photo news] Rally against first couple

The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap) The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap) The main opposition Democratic Party holds a massive street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap)

The main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung talks during a street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap) The main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung talks during a street rally in central Seoul on Nov. 2, 2024, urging the Yoon Suk Yeol government to accept a special counsel bill for an investigation into first lady Kim Keon Hee over stock manipulation and other allegations. (Yonhap)