Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Controversial US YouTuber faces travel ban, police investigation

    Controversial US YouTuber faces travel ban, police investigation
  2. 2

    Pyongyang to bolster readiness against nuclear retaliation: Choe

    Pyongyang to bolster readiness against nuclear retaliation: Choe
  3. 3

    SK Innovation becomes Asia-Pacific's largest energy firm after merger

    SK Innovation becomes Asia-Pacific's largest energy firm after merger
  4. 4

    Korean serial killer 'haunted by victims' ghosts' in prison, TV show reveals

    Korean serial killer 'haunted by victims' ghosts' in prison, TV show reveals
  5. 5

    Yoon's approval rating falls to 19%, all-time low: survey

    Yoon's approval rating falls to 19%, all-time low: survey
  1. 6

    No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years

    No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years
  2. 7

    [Robert Fouser] Accepting migrants in South Korea

    [Robert Fouser] Accepting migrants in South Korea
  3. 8

    Allies say 1953 mutual defense treaty extends to cyber, space threats

    Allies say 1953 mutual defense treaty extends to cyber, space threats
  4. 9

    Babymonster showcases YG-style hip hop with 1st LP ‘Drip’

    Babymonster showcases YG-style hip hop with 1st LP ‘Drip’
  5. 10

    Samsung CEO calls for unrivaled technological leadership

    Samsung CEO calls for unrivaled technological leadership
피터빈트

[Photo News] In celebration of martyrs

By Park Ga-young

Published : Nov. 2, 2024 - 16:02

    • Link copied

A cultural festival takes place to commemorate the completion of the Hoguk Daejeon, a space dedicated to honoring the patriotic spirit of Korean Buddhism and commemorating the martyred Buddhist monks in Daeheungsa, Haenam County, South Jeolla Province, on November 2. (Yonhap) A cultural festival takes place to commemorate the completion of the Hoguk Daejeon, a space dedicated to honoring the patriotic spirit of Korean Buddhism and commemorating the martyred Buddhist monks in Daeheungsa, Haenam County, South Jeolla Province, on November 2. (Yonhap)

A cultural festival takes place to commemorate the completion of the Hoguk Daejeon, a space dedicated to honoring the patriotic spirit of Korean Buddhism and commemorating the martyred Buddhist monks in Daeheungsa, Haenam County, South Jeolla Province, on November 2. (Yonhap) A cultural festival takes place to commemorate the completion of the Hoguk Daejeon, a space dedicated to honoring the patriotic spirit of Korean Buddhism and commemorating the martyred Buddhist monks in Daeheungsa, Haenam County, South Jeolla Province, on November 2. (Yonhap)

A cultural festival takes place to commemorate the completion of the Hoguk Daejeon, a space dedicated to honoring the patriotic spirit of Korean Buddhism and commemorating the martyred Buddhist monks in Daeheungsa, Haenam County, South Jeolla Province, on November 2. (Yonhap) A cultural festival takes place to commemorate the completion of the Hoguk Daejeon, a space dedicated to honoring the patriotic spirit of Korean Buddhism and commemorating the martyred Buddhist monks in Daeheungsa, Haenam County, South Jeolla Province, on November 2. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines