[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. Customers applying for a new passport must complete the form and ------- the receipt to be able to claim the document.

(A) retaining

(B) retained

(C) retain

(D) retains

해석

새로운 여권을 신청하는 고객들은 그 서류를 요청하기 위해서는 양식을 작성하고 영수증을 보관해야만 한다.

해설

병치 구문 채우기 문제

등위 접속사 and가 조동사 must 다음에 오는 동사원형 complete와 빈칸을 연결하고 있으므로 빈칸에도 동사원형이 와야 한다. 따라서 동사원형인 (C) retain(보관하다, 간직하다)이 정답이다.

어휘

apply 신청하다 passport 여권 receipt 영수증 claim 요청하다, 요구하다

2. Ms. Jameson is competing ------- other amateur pianists who have more experience and training than she does.

(A) with

(B) toward

(C) without

(D) over

해석

Ms. Jameson은 자신보다 더 많은 경험을 가지고 있고 더 많은 훈련을 받은 다른 아마추어 피아니스트들과 경쟁하고 있다.

해설

전치사 관련 어구 채우기 문제

‘Ms. Jameson은 자신보다 더 많은 경험을 가지고 있고 더 많은 훈련을 받은 아마추어 피아니스트들과 경쟁하고 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 빈칸 앞의 동사 compete와 함께 쓰여 ‘~와 경쟁하다, 겨루다’라는 의미의 어구 compete with를 완성하는 전치사 (A) with가 정답이다. 참고로 (B) toward는 ‘~을 향하여’, (C) without은 ‘~ 없이’, (D) over는 ‘~ 위에’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

compete with ~와 경쟁하다, 겨루다 amateur 아마추어, 비전문가

3. The instructions on the label state that a ------- amount of lotion must be used to soothe dry, damaged skin.

(A) generously

(B) generous

(C) generousness

(D) generosity

해석

라벨의 설명서는 건조하고 손상된 피부를 진정시키기 위해서 많은 양의 로션이 사용되어야 한다고 명시한다.

해설

형용사 자리 채우기 문제

부정관사(a)와 명사(amount) 사이에서 명사를 꾸밀 수 있는 것은 형용사이므로 ‘많은, 풍부한’이라는 뜻의 형용사 (B) generous가 정답이다. 부사 (A)와 명사 (C), (D)는 형용사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

instructions 설명서 soothe 진정시키다, 달래다 damaged 손상된

정답

(C) / (A) / (B)

