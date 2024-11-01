[Herald Review] ‘Amazon Bullseye,’ motley comedy of forced empathy, outdated wordplay

The most successful comedy flick in the history of Korean cinema is the 2019 movie “Extreme Job,” which sold 16.2 million tickets and grossed 140 billion won ($101 million).

Expectations had been high for “Amazon Bullseye,” which billed itself as the reunion of “Extreme Job” stars Ryoo Seung-ryong and Jin Seon-kyu, as well as screenwriter Bae Se-young.

Such expectations were dashed, however, when it opened in theaters on Oct. 30.

As the movie unfolds, with former archer Jin-bong (Ryoo Seung-ryong) crash-landing in the fictional country of Boledor where he meets members of an Indigenous Amazon tribe, many in the audience find their anticipation crashing too.

Talented archers from the village are brought to Korea, where they are to be shaped into Boledor's national archery team with the help of Korean interpreter Bbang-sik (Jin Seon-kyu). However, almost every scene feels tinged with banality, including the wordplay involving an outdated Korean phrase “ddabong” — meaning great — and the Portuguese word "ta bom," meaning okay.

The director's portrayal of tragicomic scenes in which the villagers' attempt to adapt to life in Seoul are also disappointing. Whether hunting for fish with a spear in downtown Seoul's Cheonggyecheon Stream, or barbecuing chicken on an apartment veranda -- the build-up behind each joke's delivery feels clumsy.

The way in which the movie tries to draw sympathy from the audience is perhaps worse.

The archers' story is touching: they agree to fly to Korea to win an archery competition to stop the company that brought them there from digging for gold ore in their village. The attempts to draw tears from the audience, however, feel forced. As it shares lessons about how great and precious Mother Nature or how greedy people in Seoul are, the movie attempts to draw empathy through the unusual combination of archery and the Amazon.