Korea’s instant ramyeon exports cross $1b milestone

Most Popular
-
1
5 days to US election, North Korea fires ICBM with longest flight yet
-
2
Thai K-pop fans’ online protest against Hybe intensifies
-
3
Controversial US YouTuber faces travel ban, police investigation
-
4
Looking for love, and drama? 'I am Solo' now casting foreign residents
-
5
Samsung vows to boost AI chip sales after earnings miss
-
6
N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward East Sea: JCS
-
7
Opposition accuses Yoon of favoritism, election meddling
-
8
Will 'APT.' revive Korean drinking games? We asked Korean drinkers
-
9
Group cancels scattering leaflets in NK amid security risks
-
10
Rose's 'APT.' becomes fastest video by K-pop female soloist to surpass 200 mln YouTube views
Korea’s instant ramyeon exports cross $1b milestoneBy Shin Yong-bae
Published : Nov. 1, 2024 - 17:25
South Korea’s instant ramyeon exports have officially surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time this year, reflecting surging global demand.
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs reported on Friday that instant noodle exports from January to October reached an impressive $1.02 billion (1.4 trillion won), representing a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Last year’s exports totaled $952 million, meaning this year's exports exceeded that figure within just 10 months.
Looking ahead, ministry officials anticipated that ramyeon exports would reach $1.2 billion by year-end. Significant growth in key markets is contributing to this achievement; exports to China increased by 18.6 percent to $210 million, while sales to the United States soared by 65 percent, reaching $180 million.
The Netherlands, Japan, and Britain follow as major export destinations, with particularly strong demand noted in the United States and European markets.
Ministry officials attributed the surge in instant noodle exports to the global phenomenon of K-content, including popular Korean dramas and movies, alongside viral ramyeon eating challenges on social media platforms, notably among younger audiences. In response to this trend, ramyeon manufacturers are actively developing localized products and increasing their presence in major retail outlets overseas, ministry officials said.
On the same day of the announcement, Minister Song Mi-ryung convened a meeting at CU Hongdae, a ramyeon specialty convenience store near Hongik University in western Seoul, to discuss export strategies with representatives from leading ramyeon producers like Nongshim and Samyang.
“One billion dollars in exports is equivalent to 2.07 billion instant noodles, enough to circle the globe 2,600 times," Minister Song commented, highlighting the global reach of Korean noodles. She added that a quarter of the world's 8 billion people have tried Korean instant noodles.
“K-ramyeon is no longer a passing fad. It has become ingrained in the daily lives of people worldwide. The government is committed to collaborating as a unified 'one team' with companies to bolster product development, localization, customs clearance, and promotional efforts in partnership with local retail outlets and consumer engagement,” she said.
More from Headlines
-
Allies say 1953 mutual defense treaty extends to cyber, space threats
-
SK Innovation becomes Asia-Pacific's largest energy firm
-
No typhoons recorded in S. Korea for the first time in 7 years