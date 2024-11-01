Korea’s instant ramyeon exports cross $1b milestone

Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung (fourth from left) converses with representatives from ramyeon makers at CU Hongdae on Friday. (Yonhap) Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung (fourth from left) converses with representatives from ramyeon makers at CU Hongdae on Friday. (Yonhap)

South Korea’s instant ramyeon exports have officially surpassed the $1 billion mark for the first time this year, reflecting surging global demand. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs reported on Friday that instant noodle exports from January to October reached an impressive $1.02 billion (1.4 trillion won), representing a 30 percent increase compared to the same period last year. Last year’s exports totaled $952 million, meaning this year's exports exceeded that figure within just 10 months. Looking ahead, ministry officials anticipated that ramyeon exports would reach $1.2 billion by year-end. Significant growth in key markets is contributing to this achievement; exports to China increased by 18.6 percent to $210 million, while sales to the United States soared by 65 percent, reaching $180 million.

Foreign visitors try Korea’s instant noodle ramyeon at CU Hongdae on Friday. (Yonhap) Foreign visitors try Korea’s instant noodle ramyeon at CU Hongdae on Friday. (Yonhap)

The Netherlands, Japan, and Britain follow as major export destinations, with particularly strong demand noted in the United States and European markets. Ministry officials attributed the surge in instant noodle exports to the global phenomenon of K-content, including popular Korean dramas and movies, alongside viral ramyeon eating challenges on social media platforms, notably among younger audiences. In response to this trend, ramyeon manufacturers are actively developing localized products and increasing their presence in major retail outlets overseas, ministry officials said. On the same day of the announcement, Minister Song Mi-ryung convened a meeting at CU Hongdae, a ramyeon specialty convenience store near Hongik University in western Seoul, to discuss export strategies with representatives from leading ramyeon producers like Nongshim and Samyang. “One billion dollars in exports is equivalent to 2.07 billion instant noodles, enough to circle the globe 2,600 times," Minister Song commented, highlighting the global reach of Korean noodles. She added that a quarter of the world's 8 billion people have tried Korean instant noodles.

A foreign visitor look at the collection of ramyeon displayed at CU Hongdae Sangsang branch known as Ramyeon Library near Hongik University in western Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap) A foreign visitor look at the collection of ramyeon displayed at CU Hongdae Sangsang branch known as Ramyeon Library near Hongik University in western Seoul, on Friday. (Yonhap)