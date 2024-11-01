Samsung CEO calls for unrivaled technological leadership

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman and co-CEO Han Jong-hee told employees Friday to fully commit to strengthening their key technological leadership to secure uncompromising quality competitiveness.

“Without change, neither innovation nor growth is possible," he said during a joint commemorative speech delivered at the tech giant’s 55th anniversary celebration in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

“Let’s proactively secure technologies that do not yet exist in the world, technologies that can transform lives, to provide customers with better experiences and more convenient lives, and make them a source of differentiated competitiveness for the future,” Han said.

Amid growing discussions about a “Samsung crisis” due to the recent downturn in its flagship semiconductor business, the CEO underscored the need to see this challenge as an opportunity for rebirth and to emerge as a “stronger Samsung.”

In September, Han introduced “bold growth” as the new target to overcome the company's multifaceted crisis and leap toward a future-oriented business structure to follow the former slogan of “One Samsung.”

The Samsung CEO also expressed his determination to create a resilient organization that can lead the future through change and innovation.

“Let’s eliminate selfishness and silos between departments and between leaders and members, and boldly improve inefficient, traditional work practices and systems. Based on objective data, let us set achievable goals and execute decisions swiftly,” he said.

“We, as the management team, will critically reflect on whether we may have become complacent with past achievements, losing our competitive edge and sense of urgency, focusing more on the present than the future,” Han added.

Han mentioned that artificial intelligence will be the paradigm driving the next decade and it is moving beyond a period of hype and uncertainty into an era of AI popularization, where unimaginable changes will become part of everyday life.

“This is not just about changes limited to specific products or businesses but requires new approaches from work methods to exploring new growth engines,” he said. “Remember that the future always begins now and belongs to those who are prepared.”

“If we all unite and combine our collective strength with the foundation we have built, we can become an even stronger Samsung,” the CEO said, while encouraging workers to turn this moment into a springboard for renewed challenges and innovation in the true Samsung spirit.

Including Han and the company’s chip business chief Jun Young-hyun, about 400 executives and employees attended Friday’s ceremony. As in previous years, Chairman Lee Jae-yong did not attend the anniversary celebration.

Notably, in 2019, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary, the Samsung chief released a video message proposing to create a “century-long company” to pass on to future generations through challenges, technology and mutual growth.

The tech giant was founded as Samsung Electronics Industry in January 1969, but changed its official anniversary to Nov. 1 after merging with Samsung Semiconductor and Telecommunications in November 1988.

Meanwhile, the tech giant and its affiliates have launched a Sharing Week campaign starting Friday, inviting employees to participate in donations and volunteering for two weeks.

Through the CSR program, which allows employees to commit to donating money or talents next year, employees who have donated more than 300,000 won ($220) per month for five consecutive years will be enrolled in the honors club starting this year.