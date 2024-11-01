SPC to open halal-certified bakery plant in Malaysia

SPC Group President Hur Jin-soo (left) holds discussion with Johor Chief Minister On Hafiz Ghazi at SPC’s flagship store, Passion5, in Seoul on Oct. 31. (SPC Group)

South Korean bakery giant SPC Group announced Friday that construction of a halal-certified bakery factory in Malaysia is set to be completed by year-end, as it aims to expand the reach of its flagship brand Paris Baguette across Southeast Asia and into the Middle East.

Ahead of the plant’s opening in Johor Bahru, SPC Group President Hur Jin-soo met with Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi in Seoul on Monday to discuss potential collaborations, including local ingredient sourcing and job creation, according to the company. The Johor delegation also visited SPC’s flagship store, Passion5, in Seoul’s Hannam district on Thursday, where they sampled products and engaged in further talks, SPC added.

The new 12,900-square-meter facility, where the Korean conglomerate invested 40 billion won ($30 million), will serve as a regional production hub to meet the rising demand for halal products in Southeast Asia, SPC said.

“The soon-to-be-completed halal factory embodies Chairman Hur’s long-standing vision to advance into Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets,” President Hur said. “We look forward to working closely with Johor to bring this project to a successful completion and to explore further opportunities for growth.”

Chief Minister Onn also expressed enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “We are pleased to support SPC Group’s venture in Malaysia and look forward to the success of Paris Baguette in our market.”

Johor Bahru, Malaysia’s second-largest city, is quickly becoming a key industrial and economic center due to its proximity to Singapore and recent developments in the Johor-Singapore economic zone.