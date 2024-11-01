Iconic cultural figures receive cultural merit medals

Recipients of the 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards pose for photos at the awards ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Thursday. (Korea Creative Content Agency)

Veteran senior actors Shin Gu and Kang Boo-ja received the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit, the second-highest medal, at the 2024 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards held at the National Theater of Korea in Seoul on Thursday.

The annual awards, now in its 15th edition, are the highest government honor in the field of popular culture and arts.

Shin, who debuted onstage in 1962, remains a popular actor decades on with his heartfelt performances.

“After every play run comes to an end, I am excited to start a new one. I do not have a special talent other than acting. I stand here today thanks to the outstanding predecessors who came before me and the colleagues and juniors who shared the same struggles in our time. I want to share this honor with all of them,” said Shin receiving the Eungwan Order of Cultural Merit.

Kang, whose acting career spans over six decades, is a leading actress known as the "nation's mother" for the numerous mother roles she has played.

"In the distant future, I hope our descendants will tell stories of this actor who once existed, saying that she was a remarkable performer with great talent. I want to be someone they wish to see again, someone whose laughter, voice and gestures they long to revisit. I will work hard to ensure that I am remembered for a long, long time,” Kang said in receiving her award.

The Bogwan Order of Cultural Merit, the third-highest medal, went to singer Kim Chang-wan and writer Lim Ki-hong who worked on well-known TV music and comedy programs including “Immortal Songs: Singing the Legend” and “Humor No. 1.”

“I think I’m receiving this medal on behalf of my band Sanulrim. I dedicate all the glory to our youngest Kim Chang-ik, who is in heaven, and to Kim Chang-hoon, who continues to create beloved songs. Sanulrim, which once felt like a small garden in the corner of the yard, has flourished into this rich forest of songs over the past 50 years, thanks to the love and support of our fans. I will strive to be a singer who is always close to the audience,” said Kim.

Singer Lee Moon-sae received the Okgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the fourth-highest medal, and actor Choi Soo-jong the Hwagwan Order of Cultural Merit, the fifth-highest medal.

Lee sang a phrase from his 1985 song “A Little Girl” instead of giving a speech.

Choi was accompanied by his wife and actor Ha Hie-ra to whom he expressed gratitude for always supporting him.

"Looking at my seniors, such as Shin Gu and Kang Boo-ja, I realize I still have a long way to go. I know I have many shortcomings, but I stand here today because of my dedication. I will continue to maintain this mindset and not forget this commitment going forward. I look forward to the day when actors can enjoy financial stability and abundant joy with their families, and I will work alongside them to make that a reality,” added Choi.

Film director and screenwriter Kim Han-min who spent the last decade producing a trilogy on Adm. Yi Sun-sin, one of the most revered figures in Korean history, was among the seven artists who received Presidential Commendations, while actor Chun Woo-hee and K-pop producer Kenzie were among the eight artists to receive Prime Minister Commendations.

Ten artists, including three bands -- Jannabi, Day6 and Silica Gel -- actor Ahn Eun-jin and comedian Yoon Sung-ho received Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Commendations.