Korean serial killer 'haunted by victims' ghosts' in prison, TV show reveals

Yoo Young-chul, shown in this file photo dated July 26, 2004, is a death-row inmate convicted of 20 murders and other serious crimes. (Korea Herald DB)

A former corrections officer has revealed new details about Yoo Young-chul, one of South Korea's most notorious serial killers, including his claims of being haunted by the ghosts of his victims in prison. Yoo, now 54, was convicted of killing 20 people in Seoul between September 2003 and July 2004. His targets included wealthy seniors land sex workers who provided in-call services. Though he initially confessed to 26 murders, the court confirmed 20 deaths in his 2005 trial. New information came to light on Thursday's episode of SBS TV’s "Story of the day when the tail was bitten,” where former corrections officer Lee Yoon-hui shared insights from his seven years of weekly interviews with Yoo.

