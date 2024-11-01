N. Korea says it successfully test-fired new Hwasong-19 ICBM

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Friday, shows the North firing the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile the previous day, guided by its leader Kim Jong-un. (KCNA)

North Korea said Friday it successfully test-fired the new Hwasong-19 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) the previous day, with its leader Kim Jong-un saying the country has secured an "irreversible" status of developing delivery means of nuclear weapons.

Guided by Kim, North Korea carried out a "crucial" missile test that set milestones in "perpetuating the absolute superiority" of the country's armed forces, according to the Korean Central News Agency.

The South Korean military said Thursday it detected the missile, fired at a lofted angle, at about 7:10 a.m. from the North's Pyongyang area and said it flew about 1,000 kilometers before coming down in the East Sea. It assessed the missile as a new solid-fuel ICBM.

The ICBM launch, the first in almost a year, came just days before the U.S. presidential election on Nov. 5. Observers said the North's provocation was likely meant to flaunt its capability to deliver a nuclear warhead to the U.S. mainland and divert attention from recent condemnation over its troop deployment to Russia.

North Korea described the latest ICBM as an "ultra-powerful offensive means" and an "ultimate" version of its long-range missile series.

"The test of the latest strategic weapon system updated the recent records of the strategic missile capability of the DPRK and demonstrated the modernity and creditability of its world's most powerful strategic deterrent," the KCNA said, using the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The North's leader expressed satisfaction at the fact that the successful test proved the "hegemonic position" that the North has "secured in the development and manufacture of nuclear delivery means of the same kind is absolutely irreversible," the KCNA said.

North Korea said the Hwasong-19 traversed 1,001.2 kilometers at a maximum altitude of 7,687.5 kilometers and flew for 5,156 seconds. It was assessed as having the longest flight time for a North Korean missile.

Photos carried by state media showed the missile being fired from the 11-axle transporter erector. Kim's daughter, known to be named Ju-ae, also inspected the missile launch.