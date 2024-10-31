[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈빠른 움직임, 열정적인 움직임〉

1. ransack [rǽnsæk] 뒤지다

ran(house)+sack(seek와 같은 어원)으로 이루어진 단어다. 어떤 공간을 다 뒤엎다시피 하면서 샅샅이 뒤지는 것을 뜻한다.

Lisa came home to find that her place had been ransacked and quickly checked to make sure that her jewelry had not been stolen.

집에 돌아와서 누군가 집을 뒤졌다는 사실을 발견하자 리사는 황급히 보석이 도난당하지는 않았는지 확인했다.

● 피해자의 아파트는 뒤진 흔적이 없었고 도난당한 물품도 없었다.

The victim’s apartment was not ransacked, and nothing was taken.

2. scramble [skrǽmbl] 노력하다

계란을 휘저으며 부친 것을 scrambled eggs라고 하는 데서 보듯, scramble은 기본적으로 빠르고 필사적인 움직임을 일컫는다. 손발을 다 사용해서 높은 곳을 기어오르거나 힘들게 어떤 곳으로 향하는 것을 의미하기도 하고, 특히 어떤 목표를 달성하기 위해 힘겹게 노력하는 모양을 표현할 때 쓴다.

President Obama scrambled to rescue key components of his health care agenda from opponents of reform.

오바마 대통령은 개혁 반대자들로부터 자신의 보건개혁법안의 핵심 의제들을 지켜내기 위해 필사적으로 노력했다.

● 한 표라도 더 얻기 위한 마지막 노력이 계속되는 가운데, 후보들은 유권자를 만나기 위해 집집마다 찾아 다녔다.

Amid the last-ditch scramble for votes, candidates went door-to-door to meet potential voters.

3. screech [skríːtʃ] 끼익 소리를 내다

자동차가 급정거할 때 나는 소리를 연상시키는 단어로, 날카로운 ‘끼익’ 소리나 ‘꽥’ 소리를 표현하는 의성어다.

The driver slammed his brakes at the intersection, causing his delivery truck to come to a screeching stop.

배달 트럭 운전자가 교차로에서 급브레이크를 밟자 차가 끼익 소리를 내며 멈췄다.

● 세탁기에서 계속 날카로운 끼익 소리가 나서 수리 기사를 불러야했다.

I had to call a repairman after my washing machine kept making high-pitched screeching sounds.

4. seethe [síːð] 끓다

원래 ‘끓다’라는 뜻인데, 화가 나거나 감정이 격해진 상태를 표현하는 말로 의미가 확대되어 쓰인다. 우리말 ‘들끓다’처럼 매우 붐비는 것을 표현하기도 한다.

Jane seethed with anger at the notion that her younger brother would inherit the family business.

자신의 남동생이 가업을 물려받을 것이라는 생각에 제인은 화가 치밀었다.

● 한국팀이 월드컵 16강에 진출하자 온 나라가 흥분의 도가니였다.

The whole country seethed with excitement when Team Korea made it to the round of 16 in the World Cup.

5. simmer [símər] 끓다

simmer는 수프를 끓이는 것처럼 약한 불에 오래 끓이는 것을 의미한다. 비유적으로 갈등이나 분쟁이 오랜 시간을 두고 속으로 악화되는 것을 일컫는다.

Once the sauce comes to a boil, it is important to simmer at a low temperature for an additional 30 minutes.

소스가 끓기 시작하면 30분 동안 약한 불에 더 끓이는 게 중요하다.

● 인종 갈등이 지속적으로 심화되더니 결국 두 국가 간에 전쟁이 발발했다.

Ethnic disputes continued to simmer until a war broke out between the two countries.

6. skid [skíd] 미끄러지다

ski와 어원이 같은 단어다. 스키드 마크(skid mark)라는 용어가 친숙한데, skid는 차량의 제동 후 미끄러짐이나 비행기가 착륙 과정에서 미끄러지는 것을 표현할 때 쓴다.

The pilot executed the emergency landing brilliantly, and although the plane skidded along the runway, no one was hurt.

비행기가 활주로에서 미끄러졌지만 파일럿이 비상 착륙을 현명하게 수행해서 다친 사람은 없었다.

● 그 자동차 회사는 자사의 SUV를 미끄러짐 문제로 리콜했다.

The automaker recalled the company’s SUVs for skidding problems.

7. spew [spjúː] 분출하다

spit과 어원이 같으며, 화산이 폭발하듯 뭔가를 분출하거나 내뿜는 것을 표현한다.

The volcano spewed molten lava twenty feet into the night air and could be seen for miles around.

화산이 용암을 밤하늘로 20피트나 내뿜어 수마일 주변에서도 볼 수 있었다.

● 그 온천은 매일 1000톤의 뜨거운 물을 뿜어 낸다.

The spa spews more than one thousand tons of hot water every day.

8. stampede [stæmpíːd] 군중이 우르르 움직이는 것

‘도장을 꾹 찍는 것처럼 밟는다’는 뜻인 stamp와 어원이 같은 단어다. 많은 사람이 한꺼번에 몰리거나 깔리는 일을 표현할 때 쓴다.

Three people were killed in a stampede when someone yelled, "Fire!" and, in a panic, the crowds rushed for the exits.

누군가가 “불이야”하고 소리치자 당황한 군중이 출구 쪽으로 몰리는 바람에 세 사람이 깔려서 사망했다.

● 가수 주위로 팬들이 갑자기 몰리는 바람에 팬미팅을 중간에 끝내고 공연을 연기해야 했다.

The meeting was cut short, and the concert was delayed after fans stampeded the singer.